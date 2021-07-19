Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

Packaging for a Stationery Brand

Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
  • Save
Packaging for a Stationery Brand print design abstract pattern notebooks stationery brand box packaging graphic design illustration branding pattern design box design packaging
Download color palette

This box design is created for a stationery brand that sells various stationery items. I used colorful elements to attract thew right target audience and make it appealing to the eye.

Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

More by Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

View profile
    • Like