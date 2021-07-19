Laimute Varkalaite

THE SPIRIT OF THE RAIN

THE SPIRIT OF THE RAIN pencil pencil drawing art character design nature hand drawing graphic drawing illustration
The little friend of the guardian of the oak ACO and the Spirit of the Air.
A whole story and creative process you can find here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123670093/ACO

