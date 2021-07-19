Mantas Vilčinskas

Shipment Company Landing Page / Marketing Website (3)

Shipment Company Landing Page / Marketing Website (3)
Something I did earlier in 2021 that I really enjoyed. There's more screenshots on my profile :) Font is Space Grotesk (free!)

Illustration from Undraw.co

Visit my website and view even more work and case studies, or just get in touch for your project: https://mnts.studio

