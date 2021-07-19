Mantas Vilčinskas

SwiftShip Shipping Company User Dashboard Login UI Mockup (2)

Mantas Vilčinskas
Mantas Vilčinskas
  • Save
SwiftShip Shipping Company User Dashboard Login UI Mockup (2) professional friendly login carrier shipment shipping blue smooth light vector flat design clean ui modern
Download color palette

Something I did earlier in 2021 that I really enjoyed. There's more screenshots on my profile :) Font is Space Grotesk (free!)

Visit my website and view even more work and case studies, or just get in touch for your project: https://mnts.studio

Mantas Vilčinskas
Mantas Vilčinskas

More by Mantas Vilčinskas

View profile
    • Like