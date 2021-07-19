🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First piece of a set I made for pride month. This one is loosely inspired by Jordan Seamon’s character Caitlin in the HBO show We Are Who We Are.
I used a new light-shadow technique for this one. Cool thing I learned from a Domestika course by Chabaski. I can really recommend it for the more abstract illustrators!