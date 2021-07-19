Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Syara de Roo

Who We Are

Syara de Roo
Syara de Roo
Hire Me
  • Save
Who We Are person vector purple gender procreate identity love lgbt poster cloud bird free sun heart dress woman symmetrical symmetry drawing illustration
Who We Are person vector purple gender procreate identity love lgbt poster cloud bird free sun heart dress woman symmetrical symmetry drawing illustration
Who We Are person vector purple gender procreate identity love lgbt poster cloud bird free sun heart dress woman symmetrical symmetry drawing illustration
Download color palette
  1. We Are Who We Are - Full Copy.png
  2. We Are Who We Are - Full.png
  3. We Are Who We Are - Sketch.png

First piece of a set I made for pride month. This one is loosely inspired by Jordan Seamon’s character Caitlin in the HBO show We Are Who We Are.

I used a new light-shadow technique for this one. Cool thing I learned from a Domestika course by Chabaski. I can really recommend it for the more abstract illustrators!

Syara de Roo
Syara de Roo
Hello! Welcome to my stuff.
Hire Me

More by Syara de Roo

View profile
    • Like