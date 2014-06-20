Sean Weber

AV

Sean Weber
Sean Weber
Hire Me
  • Save
AV logo branding fashion lifestyle
Download color palette

A WIP for a branding project I'm working on. An outdoorsy surf hipster lifestyle brand. Gotta love California.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Sean Weber
Sean Weber
Product Design at Hopin.
Hire Me

More by Sean Weber

View profile
    • Like