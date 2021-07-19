Riski Widianto

Spaghitta

Spagittha

This is one of my projects
This logo is made with the client's spaghetti restaurant elements and is kept as simple as possible to make it look luxurious, modern.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done
widiantoriski2@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
