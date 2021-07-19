Nischhal Raj Subba

Job Search App UI Concept | Design 2021

Job Search App UI Concept | Design 2021
Hey-hey! Wanna some new shots? We have a new one — Job Search App, a platform for the job seeker.

👨🏻‍💻 On the Dashboard, users can see the job posted by companies also we have made the card according to the brand colour of the company that has posted the job. So that users can have a quicker connection towards it.

🔷 For primary colour, we picked black to make an association with bold and serious business.

☘️ Our primary objective is to make users remember posts quicker as a colour seems to be a good catch point to grab attention.

Download the design on the link below on UP labs for free:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/job-search-app-ui-concept-design-2021
Currently taking on new projects.
E-mail me at — hinischalsubba@gmail.com
and let's build something together!

Instagram Link:
https://www.instagram.com/nischhalsubba/

My design portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/nischhal

