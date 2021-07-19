Designer Liton

LONGCX - Letter Logo

Designer Liton
Designer Liton
  • Save
LONGCX - Letter Logo clean illustrator app designerliton c letter minmal icon ux vector branding abstract logo ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey Guys, hope you like it & share your thoughts with me.

Have a brand design project? contact my E-mail
E-mail: mdliton.gd@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Fiverr

Designer Liton
Designer Liton

More by Designer Liton

View profile
    • Like