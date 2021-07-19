Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristina Irimia

Chocolaterie landing page design 🍫

Cristina Irimia
Cristina Irimia
Chocolaterie landing page design 🍫 new concept brand dark chocolate sweets patisserie chocolaterie web design ui design
Hello again, dribbblers! 🏀

Apparently going MIA for a few weeks resulted in this. An exploration for a chocolaterie landing page.
Hope I've enticed your eyes as these truffles sweetened you!

Don't forget to show your support and leave your feedback. As a box of truffles is enriched by toppings and ribbons, so am I by your opinions.
See you next time!

e-mail: cristinairimiaioana@gmail.com

Cristina Irimia
Cristina Irimia

