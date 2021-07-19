Chocolaterie landing page design 🍫

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello again, dribbblers! 🏀
Apparently going MIA for a few weeks resulted in this. An exploration for a chocolaterie landing page.
Hope I've enticed your eyes as these truffles sweetened you!
Don't forget to show your support and leave your feedback. As a box of truffles is enriched by toppings and ribbons, so am I by your opinions.
See you next time!
-----------------------
e-mail: cristinairimiaioana@gmail.com