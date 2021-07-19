Carolyn Taylor

Each day as part of my routine since the pandemic restrictions have lifted slightly, I try to go for a walk at my local park. People-watching has always fascinated me - so I thought I would draw some of them (and their dogs!) I see this man every other day and he is always dressed in the funkiest tracksuits and always with his great dane by his side.

