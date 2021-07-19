Riski Widianto

Eunoia

Eunoia

This is one of my projects
This logo is made for a shop that sells hijab, that's why in this logo I apply the hijab shape in a logo .

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done
widiantoriski2@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
