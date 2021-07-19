Logo Design & Branding Concept for MY BOTANIC TRIBE 🪴

It's story time 📖 Let me tell you about a cool project and harsh designer's reality.

In 2019 two lovely ladies approached me because they've seen my work on Dribbble and they wanted me to help them with a visual identity for their new plant delivery business. 🌿

It was a match made in designer's heaven! As you may know, I'm a crazy plant lady myself and have already worked on a couple of other plant projects (is that even a term?).

Everything went well, we had very productive revision rounds and ended up with a logo, brand colors and fonts which were all collected in a brand book to help my clients to create further designs on their own while maintaining the look and feel that we've created together.

Now comes the harsh reality that every designer (and business owner of course) must face from time to time 🥲 Covid-19 stroke and also other factors affected the business so that my former clients decided to end their business adventure. Well, that is totally their call and I'm still more than happy with what we created and how respectful and friendly our work together has been.

So I want to show you the work that I did for MY BOTANIC TRIBE, even through the business is no longer existing. 🌵

🙏🏻 And I want to say: Thank you, former and future clients for trusting us with you business, money and time. It is much appreciated.

The End.