It’s time to put down the pen and paper and start digitizing your workout. 🏋️♀️ Trackbar connects with any iron at the gym to track time, movement and speed. Paired with the Trackbar mobile app, you can create workouts, track and analyse performance data, and communicate with your clients all in one place through our app. Digitize your workout and create smart gyms with Trackbar! 💪
We had a lot of fun being Trackbar’s creative partner on their brand and visual identity and UX & UI of the mobile application and landing page. Including the creation of a series of visual assets for social media.