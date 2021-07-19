Albin Groen

Feedback Finder Landing Page 2021

branding design web
This is a shot of a live landing page I built for Feedback Finder. It's built using Next.js and Tailwind CSS for styling. Icons come from Herocions, and illustrations done by myself in Figma.

You can see the live version here: https://feedbackfinder.io

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
