bloom.host Marketing Website – Homepage (2/2)

Most recent website I've made for Bloom Host, probably one of the most popular up and coming unique hosting providers that I've worked with in the eSports / gaming industries thus far.
Check out the other post (it's on my profile posted alongside this one) of this site.
More to come! Check out more hosting company case studies here (https://mnts.studio/portfolio/) and get in touch if you want a custom-made website like this one or even *nothing* like this one. :)