Taxi Booking

Hello My Dear FRIEND
We're glad to share a user-friendly public transport mobile app design that makes transportation simpler and more seamless.
This public transport app will allow users to search for the vehicle and even book Wan, Sadan Car, taxi, and other transportation with ease.
The simple and focused user interface of this application can directly interact with the users.
Even with this high competition, you can make your place in the taxi industry with unique features and services.
Do you have a project you would like to collaborate on? Email us at somecodex@gmail.com
Want to see more projects? Remember to visit our profile and follow us!