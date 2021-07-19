Gennady Savinov

Lunaris Inc. Logo

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Lunaris Inc. Logo logo grid quality logo professional logo app logo monogram gradient symmetric modern gennady savinov logo design logo brand identity branding geometric logo design star lunaris moon luna cosmic space
Lunaris Inc. Logo logo grid quality logo professional logo app logo monogram gradient symmetric modern gennady savinov logo design logo brand identity branding geometric logo design star lunaris moon luna cosmic space
Download color palette
  1. Lunaris Inc. Logo 1.png
  2. Lunaris Inc. Logo 2.png

Logo for the company that makes crypto systems & service.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
Professional Logo & Brand Identity.
Hire Me

More by Gennady Savinov

View profile
    • Like