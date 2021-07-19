Chainer Network - Cryptocurrency platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Chainer network is a crypto currency platform that provide users to swap one crypto token to another, track crypto assets and discover new great crypto projects with huge potential in the future.
- User can easily and quickly scan one token to another with noticeably smaller transaction (gas) fee.