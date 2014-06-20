Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Zebra Stripes

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Zebra Stripes illustration ipad sketch rough zebra stripes layer
Download color palette

I drew the stripes on a separate layer than the rest of the zebra. I just like how the this layer looks by itself.

06a3e2cda472e97fa47786610b0a7c07
Rebound of
Camel Sketch
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like