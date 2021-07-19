Alina Maltseva

Credit Card Checkout for #DailyUI

Alina Maltseva
Alina Maltseva
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout for #DailyUI graphic design art app web design dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

#002 day of #DailyUI

The task was to design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Alina Maltseva
Alina Maltseva

More by Alina Maltseva

View profile
    • Like