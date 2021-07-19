Michal Ondycz
Re-open EU - Redesign #2

Michal Ondycz
Michal Ondycz for nomtek
Re-open EU - Redesign #2
Hello everyone 👋
At the begging of the summer, European Union released an app Re-open EU that should help people travel around the EU. The app contains all info regarding COVID( new cases, restrictions, rules crossing the border, etc)
I thought that's gonna be a cool exercise to redesign the app because, in my opinion, they could do this better even if a lot in this app are Webviews.
Stay safe and I'm recommending this app for everyone to consider travel around the EU.

PEACE

