Under The Ground - Children's Book Illustration

Children's book illustration representing a bunny reading a book comfortably on his bed. His cute little house shelter is located under the ground. There is a room for this kitchen table where he drinks tea and admires his flowers. His also have a space where he puts all his carrots for the winter. Colors are vibrant and joyous. Visible brush strokes makes this painting look natural and appealing. This illustration would look adorable in a children's book double page spread.

