Mantas Vilčinskas

Personal Landing Page with 2 Fluid HTML/CSS Cards – ssh.contact

Personal Landing Page with 2 Fluid HTML/CSS Cards – ssh.contact 2d simple playful personal video gif code interactive motion graphics motion design semi skeumorphism skeumorphism physical ui flat light design clean modern
Fun little project I did for a personal website of a systems administrator.

Please note that the GIF is slowed down, it's a bit faster on the live website at ssh.contact

If you want one of these for about 200 EUR, right now I'm available for hire! Visit https://mnts.studio

