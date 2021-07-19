Tristan Sio

Logo Design SvA

Tristan Sio
Tristan Sio
  • Save
Logo Design SvA netherlands food restaurant trademark design identity vector illustration corporate corpor branding logo
Download color palette

Logo concept for a small restaurant based in Arnhem (The Netherlands).

Tristan Sio
Tristan Sio

More by Tristan Sio

View profile
    • Like