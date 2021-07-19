Arran Brunning

Tokkken - Checkout Form UI

Arran Brunning
Arran Brunning
  • Save
Tokkken - Checkout Form UI typography vector logo mobile illustration ux app design branding ui uiux daily ui checkout form checkout form
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This is my recent look into the UI checkout screen for my Daily UI Challenge Day 2! Hope you like it and any feedback would be amazing! Thanks again and have a great day :)
-----------------------
Don't forget to like and follow @arranbdesign if you liked any of this!

Any questions? E-mail me at arranb.design@gmail.com

Arran Brunning
Arran Brunning

More by Arran Brunning

View profile
    • Like