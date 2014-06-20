Stephen Hollingsworth

Frack You - Stop Fracking

Stephen Hollingsworth
Stephen Hollingsworth
  • Save
Frack You - Stop Fracking frack you fracking oil six14 hollingsworth sticker protest frak fraking
Download color palette

Protest design - Show your support for having the oil companies stop the practice of fracking.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Stephen Hollingsworth
Stephen Hollingsworth

More by Stephen Hollingsworth

View profile
    • Like