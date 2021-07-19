Alex Spenser
The Faces

Packaging design concepts for Softs

Alex Spenser
The Faces
Alex Spenser for The Faces
Hire Us
  • Save
Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
Packaging design concepts for Softs branding agency print visual identity artwork art pattern graphic design 3d illustration logo soft materials softs shipping box mailer box packaging packaging design brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. Softs-C1.png
  2. Softs-C2.png
  3. Softs-C3.png

Our main goal was to design a package that celebrates the softness of the materials the product inside is made of.

I'm wondering, which of the 3 concepts do you guys like the most and which one, in your opinion, represents soft materials the most?

The Faces
The Faces
We shape brands that create a positive impact in the world
Hire Us

More by The Faces

View profile
    • Like