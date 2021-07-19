Design Tip - Pros of using templates in design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
oday we decided to present some of the benefits of using templates! 😎
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @StefanTosic
Templates surely make the whole process a lot easier, especially if you are a beginner. They can help you avoid some common mistakes, by solving some of the most frequent challenges for you! Also, they can give you an idea or two for your future work. ✌️
Let us know in the comments is there something specific that you want to learn about templates! 😉