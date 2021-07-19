Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
How Natix works

How Natix works web minimal isometric icon security graphic flat digital clean company tech explanation 2d drawing creative illustration vector design color art
Hello everyone! I hope everyone is having a great start to the new week. Here is another illustration that I made for Natix. These illustrations were made for their new website and I had a blast making them. Each illustration took me around 3 to 5 hours to make including sketches on paper.

Here is their website where you can find how the illustration looks in the web:
https://www.natix.io/

