How Natix works

Hello everyone! I hope everyone is having a great start to the new week. Here is another illustration that I made for Natix. These illustrations were made for their new website and I had a blast making them. Each illustration took me around 3 to 5 hours to make including sketches on paper.
Here is their website where you can find how the illustration looks in the web:
https://www.natix.io/