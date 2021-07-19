Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design for nor:house

Logo Design for nor:house simple modern architecture lettermark minimal 2d art 2d graphic design vector logo illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
As an architecture and tourism brand in Denmark it was important for them to keep the logo design simple and minimal. They wanted to ficus on their brand name and the house icon to represent their vibe at its most.

Contact us today for your logo and branding designs!

