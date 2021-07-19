Covid-19 Landing Page

Hello Designers :)

Hope you guys are doing well and staying at your home. The world is passing an alarming situation for the day by day infection spreading of Coronavirus (COVID - 19). We should keep ourselves home to keep ourselves safe and secure. I have tried to design a landing page for raising awareness against Coronavirus. Hope you guys will like it .

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)

If you like to shot don't forget to press "L" <3