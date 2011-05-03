Henri Palm

Encide Battlebay Entry #21

Henri Palm
Henri Palm
  • Save
Encide Battlebay Entry #21 gui interface encide gloss grunge radial battlebay media player oval white
Download color palette

My second entry to the Encide Battlebay 2010 here: http://encide.net/battlebay/

You can also view this on deviantArt:
http://m1r1.deviantart.com/gallery/26369652#/d35rtqn

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Henri Palm
Henri Palm

More by Henri Palm

View profile
    • Like