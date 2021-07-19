🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hesse (042)
🔈 Sound, AMTRAC - Outer Station Support
👉 👀 Swipe the carousel to view
Monday is always a new animation, it’s already such an automatic ritual that I simply don’t notice new art emerging.
"If an image is abstract, it becomes an expression of what you want to say. Like a word or symbol. Or a vase that you can fill with whatever you want. "
By the way, it has become cooler in Russia and there is a feeling that this week will turn out great with such a start!
Swipe the carousel to view details and posters 👉 👀
More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram
😍 Don't forget to like
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance
Have a nice day!