BAGA MAFIA SOUND Typework

BAGA MAFIA SOUND Typework logotype logo calligraphy raw newschool rap trap typework typography music label mafia baga
  1. baga_04.jpg
  2. baga_03.jpg
  3. baga_02.jpg
  4. baga_01.jpg

Baga Mafia Sound lettering I've done for music label based in Toruń, PL.
Check them out -> https://www.instagram.com/bagamafiasound/

on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123971403/Baga-Mafia-Sound-Typework

Soulfood
