Bekary logo

Bekary logo watercolor logo
Download color palette

🔹Category: Bekary logo
🔹Presentation: Custom Mockup
🔹Requirements: Logo Design
🔹Color Preference: Client

Features:
🔹Size: letter | A4 | custom
🔹High Quality: 300 PPI CMYK
🔹File: AI, PSD, PDF, EPS, Jpg, Png
🔹Tool: Adobe Illustrator CC, Photoshop CC

For any queries & to order customize design please Contact:
Email: tamannajahan410@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
