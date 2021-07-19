Sufyan Qureshi

Education App (University Test Preparation)

Sufyan Qureshi
Sufyan Qureshi
  • Save
Education App (University Test Preparation) student stats mcqs test result education pricing education mobile app live classes creative minimal modern university test app test result mobile app mcqs student icons graph test result app question and answer app university mobile app test preparation mobile app student mobile app university app student app
Download color palette

Hello friends,
I am excited to share my latest mobile app design project for university aptitude test preparation. Happy to hear your feedback, thanks 🙌

Share your Love by Pressing "F or L"
-----------------------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to: hms.qureshi@gmail.com

Sufyan Qureshi
Sufyan Qureshi

More by Sufyan Qureshi

View profile
    • Like