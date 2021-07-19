Ridvan Sahacic

Fragrantia product scene

Fragrantia product scene octane concept cinema4d c4d cinema 4d art 3d art 3d product shot design illustration fragrance graphic design graphics brand branding
Some learning exploring concepts I’ve been working on in C4D for this mock product shot. Trying to create some interesting lighting and shadows to fit the general brief I have set for myself.

