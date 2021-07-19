Summer Cannabis Expo Instagram Post

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Instagram Branding Template for Cannabis Culture summer event, event agencies, digital services, blogs, and other festivals or conferences event.
Make your ideas perfect and publish visual aesthetic content for your EVENT.
Features:
3 PSD Groovy designs style
2 Sizes of design. (Story 1080x1920, Square Feed 1080x1080)
Clearly layered and well-organized PSD files of Posts and Stories.
Gradient Editable Files for the further creative process
Easy to adapt and customize colors
Fully editable, quick, and easy to change
Easy image placement via Smart Objects
Multipurpose Use
Uses Free Fonts
High resolution
RGB color mode
Help file (link to free fonts)
All photographs used in the preview images are not included.
Take your chance, make your big event a success, simplify your life and time with this amazing template... download now on Creative Market...!
https://crmrkt.com/Kbm4mG