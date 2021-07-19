Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tamanna Jahan

COFFEE SHOP LOGO

🔹Category: Coffee shop logo
🔹Presentation: Custom Mockup
🔹Requirements: Own concept
🔹Color Preference: own concept

Features:
🔹Size: letter | A4 | custom
🔹High Quality: 300 PPI CMYK
🔹File: AI, PSD, PDF, EPS, Jpg, Png
🔹Tool: Adobe Illustrator CC, Photoshop CC

For any queries & to order customize design please Contact:
Email: tamannajahan410@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
