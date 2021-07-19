Lazarev. | Marketplace with one billion goods

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! You ready to get into the act?
We’re launching our Dribbble account and bringing the first shot to your attention.
A redesign that resulted in 25M+ users per month - please welcome, Redbrain!
The world’s leading product discovery network that presents the best prices for online shoppers.
It was a challenge to enhance the consumer’s shopping journey & streamline the process of matching retailers with their perfect target audience.
In all modesty - we made it.
How? In a nutshell, we significantly improved search functionality, product pages, and catalog, reconsidered user flows & created a new homepage with a modernized look&feel.
Embrace, our specific design solutions are gonna be discussed in the next shot.
Contact us: hello@lazarev.agency
Visit our website: https://lazarev.agency/