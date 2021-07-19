Lazarev. | Marketplace with one billion goods

Lazarev.

Hey guys! You ready to get into the act?
We’re launching our Dribbble account and bringing the first shot to your attention.

A redesign that resulted in 25M+ users per month - please welcome, Redbrain!
The world’s leading product discovery network that presents the best prices for online shoppers.

It was a challenge to enhance the consumer’s shopping journey & streamline the process of matching retailers with their perfect target audience.
In all modesty - we made it.

How? In a nutshell, we significantly improved search functionality, product pages, and catalog, reconsidered user flows & created a new homepage with a modernized look&feel.
Embrace, our specific design solutions are gonna be discussed in the next shot.

