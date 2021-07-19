Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

Codingsans Landing page

Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Hire Me
  • Save
Codingsans Landing page codingsans agency development landing page ux ui branding webdesign web graphic design design
Download color palette

CodingSans is a web development agency and I made a re-branding and a landing page back in 2019 ...

👉 Full Behance post:
www.behance.net/gallery/123715023/CodingSans-Re-Branding-Landing-2019
//////

Hit/click for a better preview or check the attachment, press the "L" for like! :)

Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Tailor-made digital products driven by craftsmanship
Hire Me

More by Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

View profile
    • Like