The Armory of Special Collections at Cair Paravel

So, this project is morphing into a larger undertaking than I had first imagined. What began as a series of stand-alone objects is now becoming a full-on panorama/cut away/inforgraphic-style illustration that will feature the children's gifts from Father Christmas as well as a few other Narnian objects of note... *details, like this little glowing torch, end up being some of my favorite added touches at the end of a lengthy illustration process.