Christopher Stewart

The Armory of Special Collections at Cair Paravel

Christopher Stewart
Christopher Stewart
  • Save
The Armory of Special Collections at Cair Paravel sword aslan narnia peter cair paravel c.s. lewis fire torch flame castle armory shield
Download color palette

So, this project is morphing into a larger undertaking than I had first imagined. What began as a series of stand-alone objects is now becoming a full-on panorama/cut away/inforgraphic-style illustration that will feature the children's gifts from Father Christmas as well as a few other Narnian objects of note... *details, like this little glowing torch, end up being some of my favorite added touches at the end of a lengthy illustration process.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Christopher Stewart
Christopher Stewart

More by Christopher Stewart

View profile
    • Like