Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

Venchi (Italian ice cream brand)

Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

Venchi (Italian ice cream brand) nextmahamud minimal branding design brandmark app icon custom logo letter logo lettermark letter v logo logo maker logo idea v letter design icecream logo logotype
Venchi

It's an Italian ice cream brand. They want to represent their audience Fun, modern, classy combination. Here I came up with this concept. It's the approved one.




