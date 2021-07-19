Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronica Iva

Nature around

Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva
  • Save
Nature around minimalistic illustration flat illustration design people girl flat adobe illustrator minimalistic illustration
Download color palette

An illustration for a podcast, the idea of which is natural food.

I will be glad to see new projects!
To contact me:

veronica.ivanova2@gmail.com
https://www.fiverr.com/veronican_iva?up_rollout=true

Veronica Iva
Veronica Iva

More by Veronica Iva

View profile
    • Like