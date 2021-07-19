Muhamed Almusity

Ibn Muqla | ابن مقلة

Ibn Muqla | ابن مقلة font arabic arabic-font muqla ibn typography islamic design line arabic calligraphy calligraphy mark minimal clever
Ibn Muqla '' ابن مقلة '' in Arabic

" ibn muqla is the name of A great calligrapher from Baghdad , famous for being the architect of Arabic and Islamic calligraphy
Born and died : 886 AD / 940 AD "

