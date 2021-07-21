Bunin Dmitriy

Super Basic Icons — Interface Set 🎵

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Basic Icons — Interface Set 🎵 graphic design free icons icon set iconography branding logo illustration design symbols components freebie design system interface figma sketch ux ui
Download color palette
Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like