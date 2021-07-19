Pixirhy

Bronzie UI Components

Pixirhy
Pixirhy
Hire Us
  • Save
Bronzie UI Components spacing style guide icon design marketing icon interface design branding art direction logo illustration grid system grid design system ui components typography trend uicolor color visual design
Bronzie UI Components spacing style guide icon design marketing icon interface design branding art direction logo illustration grid system grid design system ui components typography trend uicolor color visual design
Bronzie UI Components spacing style guide icon design marketing icon interface design branding art direction logo illustration grid system grid design system ui components typography trend uicolor color visual design
Download color palette
  1. Design System.png
  2. Design Systemcolor.png
  3. Design System5.png

Components we used to design the UI for the amazing Bronzie website.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web Studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Website, and Illustration.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Pixirhy
Pixirhy
Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
Hire Us

More by Pixirhy

View profile
    • Like