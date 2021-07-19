Tania Karandashova

Sweet dream

Tania Karandashova
Tania Karandashova
  • Save
Sweet dream texture procreate artist art illustration
Download color palette


#discovermechallenge

I am learning to ride a skateboard and my dream is to do some super trick in a skatepark at night by the light of the moon!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Tania Karandashova
Tania Karandashova
Illustrator and motion designer

More by Tania Karandashova

View profile
    • Like