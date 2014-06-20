Tiya Tiyasirichokchai

Illustration for 16x20 Poster

Tiya Tiyasirichokchai
Tiya Tiyasirichokchai
  • Save
Illustration for 16x20 Poster digital painting traditional technique girl poster illustration coloring painter x3 corel
Download color palette

Starting a new illustration for The Creative Action Network. They have some pretty cool stuff on there you guys should check out. Thinking about also turning this into a illustration and Painter X3 tutorial.

Tiya Tiyasirichokchai
Tiya Tiyasirichokchai

More by Tiya Tiyasirichokchai

View profile
    • Like